Welcome to
Southern Social Eatery @ The OC
Forney's best, ready to welcome you
Welcome to Southern Social Eatery @ The OC
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Learn more about Southern Social Eatery @ The OC
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Enjoy our extensive drink menu
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
Reviews
From the food to the staff to the vibe everything was great. I kind of compared them to True Kitchen but definitely with better customer service. If you’re thinking about eating here DO SO NOW because before long they are going to have a line and I’m sure require reservations .. the food is that good. We had the fried chicken and Salisbury Steak, cabbage, greens, Mac-n-cheese… All of it was very well seasoned .. Thank you guys for being a much needed restaurant to Forney.
Went on a Sunday evening, place looked amazing. Food is homestyle soul. Food came out fresh and tasted amazing. Service and drinks were really good as well. Would recommend, average price point is about $20 per person.