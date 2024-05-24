Southern Social Eatery @ The OC

“

From the food to the staff to the vibe everything was great. I kind of compared them to True Kitchen but definitely with better customer service. If you’re thinking about eating here DO SO NOW because before long they are going to have a line and I’m sure require reservations .. the food is that good. We had the fried chicken and Salisbury Steak, cabbage, greens, Mac-n-cheese… All of it was very well seasoned .. Thank you guys for being a much needed restaurant to Forney.



