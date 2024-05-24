A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Southern Social Eatery @ The OC

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.



    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    Enjoy our extensive drink menu

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

Reviews

  • "Great atmosphere, service and the food tasted great!" 
     

    Steve

  • From the food to the staff to the vibe everything was great. I kind of compared them to True Kitchen but definitely with better customer service. If you’re thinking about eating here DO SO NOW because before long they are going to have a line and I’m sure require reservations .. the food is that good. We had the fried chicken and Salisbury Steak, cabbage, greens, Mac-n-cheese… All of it was very well seasoned .. Thank you guys for being a much needed restaurant to Forney.


    Erica

  • Went on a Sunday evening, place looked amazing. Food is homestyle soul. Food came out fresh and tasted amazing. Service and drinks were really good as well. Would recommend, average price point is about $20 per person.


    JJ

