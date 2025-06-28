Southern Social Eatery @ The OC
FOOD
Loaded Potatoes
Sandwiches
Main Event
Fried Chicken 3pc (leg/thigh/wing)$14.65
Smothered Chicken in Onion Pan Gravy 3pc (leg/thigh/wing)$15.65
Southern Roasted Chicken 3pc (leg, thigh, wing)$14.65
Salisbury Steak w/ Mushroom Sauce$14.85
Meatloaf w/ Tomato Sauce$14.25
Fried Pork Chops 2pc (Center cut)$14.75
Smothered Pork Chops in Onion Pan Gravy 2pc$16.25
Beef Short Rib Braised in Red Wine$24.75
Braised Oxtails$25.25
Fried Catfish (x2)$16.75
Jerk Lamb Chops (x4)$26.75
Pork Neckbones Stewed w/ Potatoes Served Over White Rice$12.89
Sides
Garlic Roasted Mashed Potatoes$4.50
White Rice$3.00
Yellow Rice$3.00
Collard Greens & Ham Hocks$4.50
Black Eyed Peas & Pork Neck Bones$4.50
Butter Beans & Ham Hocks$4.50
Field Peas w/ Okra & Pork Neck Bones$4.50
Cabbage w/ Bacon & Potatoes$4.50
Mac-N-Cheese$5.25
Corn Cake$4.25
Candied Yams$4.50
Creamy Corn$4.50
Southern Green Beans w/ Potatoes & Pork Neckbones$4.50
Baked Beans w/ Smoked Sausage$4.50
Creamy Coleslaw$4.00
Seasoned Fries$4.75
Loaded Fries (diced bacon, cheese, sour cream, green onion)$7.25
Side of Gravy (Pan Onion Gravy)$1.50
Salisbury Gravy (Mushroom Cream)$1.50
Side of Seafood Sauce$1.50
Side of Sauce$1.50
Desserts
Student Meal w/ Fries & Drink
Family Meals w/ 2 sides and 4 CornCakes
Drinks
Blue Raspberry Lemonade Kool-Aid$3.50
Fruit Punch Kool-Aid$3.50
SharkleBerry Kool-Aid$3.50
Sweet Tea$3.50
Lemonade$3.50
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola$2.50
Coca-Cola Cherry
Coca-Cola Cherry$2.50
Coca-Cola Vanilla
Coca-Cola Vanilla$2.50
Coca-Cola Cherry Zero Sugar
Coca-Cola Cherry Zero Sugar$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Coca-Cola Cherry
Coca-Cola Cherry$2.50
Sprite
Sprite$2.50
Sprite Chill Cherry Lime
Sprite Chill Cherry Lime$2.50
Sprite (Tropical)
Sprite (Tropical)$2.50
Fanta Grape
Fanta Grape$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Fanta Orange
Fanta Orange$2.50
Fanta Strawberry
Fanta Strawberry$2.50
Pineapple Fanta
Pineapple Fanta$2.50
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry$2.50
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
Minute Maid Fruit Punch$2.50
Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade$2.50
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Dr. Pepper$2.50OUT OF STOCK
POWERADE
POWERADE$3.50
Ozarka 24 oz.$3.50
16 oz. Bottled Water$2.00