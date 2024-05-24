Southern Social Eatery @ The OC
FOOD
Appetizers
Loaded Potatoes
Sandwiches
Main Event
- Fried Chicken 3pc (leg/thigh/wing)$13.65
- Smothered Chicken in Onion Pan Gravy 3pc (leg/thigh/wing)$14.65
- Southern Roasted Chicken 3pc (leg, thigh, wing)$13.65
- Salisbury Steak w/ Mushroom Sauce$13.75
- Meatloaf w/ Tomato Sauce$13.25
- Fried Pork Chops 2pc (Center cut)$13.75
- Smothered Pork Chops in Onion Pan Gravy 2pc$15.25
- Beef Short Ribs Braised in Red Wine$22.75
- Braised Oxtails$23.25
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$4.50
- Stewed Potatoes w/ Bacon$4.50
- White Rice$3.00
- Yellow Rice$3.00
- Collard Greens & Ham Hocks$4.50
- Black Eyed Peas & Pork Neck Bones$4.50
- Butter Beans & Ham Hocks$4.50
- Field Peas w/ Okra & Pork Neck Bones$4.50
- Cabbage w/ Bacon$4.50
- Mac-N-Cheese$5.25
- Corn Cake$3.25
- Garlic Cheese Biscuits$2.00
- Candy Yams$4.50
- Creamy Corn$4.50
- Southern Green Beans w/ Potatoes & Bacon$4.50
- Creamy Coleslaw$4.00
- Seasoned Fries$4.75
- Loaded Fries (diced bacon, cheese, sour cream, green onion)$7.25
- Side of Gravy (Onion Gravy)$1.50
- Salisbury Gravy$1.50
- Side of Seafood Sauce$1.50
- Side of Sauce$1.50
Black Eyed Peas & Pork Neck Bones
Desserts
- Sweet Potato Pie$5.25
- Bread Pudding w/ Bourbon Glaze$7.00
- Banana Pudding$6.00
- Peach Cobbler$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKPeach Cobbler CheesecakeOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKPecan Caramel CheesecakeOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKBanana Pudding CheesecakeOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Shortcake CheesecakeOUT OF STOCK$8.00
Specials
Family Meal
Drinks
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade Kool-Aid$3.00
- Fruit Punch Kool-Aid$3.00
- Grape Kool-Aid$3.00
- Coke$2.50
- Cherry Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Fanta Grape$2.50
- Fanta Orange$2.50
- Fanta Strawberry$2.50
- Minute Maid Blue Raspberry$2.50
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch$2.50
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.50
- Minute Maid Pink Lemonade$2.50
- Pibb Xtra$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- BodyArmor Cucumber Lime$3.50
- BodyArmor Grape$3.50
- BodyArmor Orange$3.50
- BodyArmor Strawberry Kiwi$3.50
- BodyArmor Tropical Punch$3.50
- BodyArmor Fruit Punch$3.50
- SmartWater Alkaline$3.50
- SmartWater Nutrient-Enhanced$3.50
- VitaminWater Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate$3.50
